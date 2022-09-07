Republican Dane Co. Sheriff candidate sues sheriff’s office in federal court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Republican candidate for Dane County sheriff has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin against the office he is hoping to lead.

Detective Anthony Hamilton is suing the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, which alleges that Hamilton was part of a search that he claimed was likely unlawful. He also said that he was then retaliated against for attempting to expose the search.

Hamilton said he was responding to the Magnuson Grand Hotel in March of 2021 after armed individuals had a standoff in the parking lot. Hamilton and his team searched several rooms of the hotel, during which Hamilton said he believed a warrant was needed.

Hamilton said an investigation into the hotel response was never completed.

The lawsuit claims inappropriate behavior and false claims from a sergeant and lieutenant involved contributed to what Hamilton says led to his removal from the tactical response team and an unpaid suspension.

“What this lawsuit is intended to be is to uncover a systemic changing of reports and falsification of reports by a small group of supervisors within my agency, generally to cover up illegal activities done by staff members. Kalvin Barrett is well aware of it and has decided not to pursue an investigation,” Hamilton said.

Sachin Chheda, spokesperson for the Barrett campaign, said the filing doesn’t have any merit.

“Sheriff Barrett is aware of the new filing and is awaiting guidance from county attorneys. For now, I can say that we don’t believe the filing has any merit, and demonstrates the desperation of a flailing candidate who will throw any mud he can in order to try and gain some political traction.”

Hamilton did not provide documents to back up his claims, saying it was because of the ongoing federal lawsuit that he could not share them.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.