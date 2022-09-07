Scooter’s Coffee celebrates teachers with free drink

Scooter's Coffee
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating teachers and the start of a new school year with a free drink!

Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate their Teacher Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Teachers can receive a free drink of any size when they visit Scooter’s Coffee on Wednesday.

Scooter’s Coffee says they want to celebrate teachers for exemplifying the core values of integrity, love, humility and courage every day.

Teachers just need to show their valid school I.D. to receive a free drink of any size at participating Scooter’s Coffee locations.

The offer is valid for one drink per teacher. You cannot order ahead to receive this deal.

To discover your free treat, you can check out Scooter’s Coffee’s menu here.

