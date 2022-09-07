Sunshine Through End Of Week

A warming trend over the next several days
Sunny
Sunny(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Patchy Fog Tonight
  • Warmer Into The 80s
  • Weekend Storm Threat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure is settling in for the rest of the work week and this spells a great-looking forecast. With clearing skies tonight, we will have to keep an eye out for patchy fog development. Overnight lows into the upper 50s with calm winds. Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies with winds out of the north and west. Highs will be around the 80-degree mark. Clear skies once again Wednesday night with lows into the upper 50s.

Winds shift more southern for Thursday and Friday as high pressure moves eastward. This will bring slightly warmer temperatures. Highs on both days will be in the lower to middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. Humidity levels will remain low as highs run a good 5-10 degrees above normal for early September.

Our next weathermaker arrives for the weekend as developing low pressure and cold front push in from the northwest. New data today pushing this back to later Saturday and more so into the day on Sunday. Lingering showers possible into Monday. Timing and totals will have to be ironed out in the days ahead, but it brings much cooler temperatures. Highs by the end of the weekend and early next week could be held into the 60s.

