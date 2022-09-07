USS Beloit crew meets World War II veterans in ship’s namesake

USS Beloit meets local veterans
USS Beloit meets local veterans(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - For crewmembers of the USS Beloit, a welcome to the Stateline Wednesday also means a special meeting with two local veterans.

The crew is set to make an appearance at the ABC Supply Stadium Wednesday night, for a celebration of the Navy combat ship’s launch and christening in May. The public event is scheduled to run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Ahead of the event, the group of about a dozen visited Beloit Senior Living to speak with George Olson and Stan Van Hoose.

“I was 3rd class motor machinist mate,” Olson told the crew. “They don’t have that rank now.”

Olson served in World War II, at one point surviving the sinking of his destroyer after a Japanese air attack. “Another Japanese kamikaze came over and dropped a torpedo and hit our forward magazines and blew the front part of the ship off,” he said.

Van Hoose is one of the few remaining veterans of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

“I’m happy to see that the USS Beloit is going to be in good hands,” Olson told the crew. “When you join the service you take an oath. Be true to your country. We live in the best country in the world, and I’m glad to see we have good people to protect it in the future.”

The commander of the USS Beloit gave the two veterans “commander’s coins,” in the shape of a badger’s paw.

Commander's Coin from USS Beloit
Commander's Coin from USS Beloit(WMTV/Jason Rice)

“Getting that history of how things were to how things are now,” Command Senior Chief Roderick Bolton said. “It bridges the gap to see where we started and where we are now and where we’re going in the future.”

According to the commander, the USS Beloit is scheduled for commission in September 2023. The ship is still going through tests in preparation.

For crewmembers of the USS Beloit, a welcome to the Stateline Wednesday also means a special meeting with two local veterans.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Sanford gets life with no parole in killings at UW Arboretum
Sanford gets life with no parole in killings at UW Arboretum
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident in Sun Prairie
Police arrest suspect in Sun Prairie stabbing of two people
USS Beloit crew meets World War II veterans in ship’s namesake
USS Beloit crew meets World War II veterans in ship’s namesake
Something to Smile About
Something to Smile About