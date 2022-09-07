UW Madison students return to the classroom for fall semester

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Coming off of the first Badger football win of the season, it’s back to school for Badgers at UW Madison Wednesday. The class of 2026 making their debut appearance in classrooms for the fall semester.

There are a myriad of first day events happening around campus today including Badger Fest 2022, Voter Registration, Badger Volunteer opportunities.

The enrollment numbers come from the university’s official census, taken each semester on the 10th day of classes.

Last year’s freshman class at UW was the largest in the institution’s history hitting nearly 8,500. It also included the most Wisconsin residents of any freshman class in the last 20 years, at nearly 46 percent.

What a giant #WiWelcome! So many smiles as we welcomed nearly 7,200 new #Badgers at The W Project: Bucky's 5th Quarter event last night.



And more fun times today, and throughout the weekend at https://t.co/1AMbWPpB28.



See you soon. pic.twitter.com/a2BugyqVZf — Student Affairs (@UW_StudentLife) September 2, 2022

The university’s COVID-19 policy will be the same as when students let out for spring: Masks may be worn but will not be required inside university buildings. Masks are however required when visiting COVID-19 test sites and other clinical spaces on campus, including University Health Services.

UW–Madison is vaccinating all eligible students and employees, to schedule an appointment, see here.

To see the university’s full COVID-19 policy see here.

