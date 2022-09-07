Wisconsin vaccine providers prepare to administer updated COVID-19 booster

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vaccine providers are preparing to administer the newest COVID-19 booster shots that target the latest variant strains.

The bivalent shots include half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all COVID-19 infections.

Hy-Vee revealed Tuesday night that it has a limited supply of the bivalent boosters available. Those who are eligible to get a booster dose will need to schedule an appointment. Patients can also receive their flu vaccine at the same time, if they wish.

The Rock County Public Health Department said Tuesday that it expects to have the updated boosters available starting Sept. 14 at its Janesville location on 3328 N. US Highway 51. It noted that other pharmacies and providers may have the shots sooner.

Those who are ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster at least two months after their last COVID-19 shot. Those who are ages 18 and older can receive one shot of the updated Moderna booster at least two months after the last dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed updated COVID-19 boosters on Sept. 1.

The FDA no longer authorizes use of the original-recipe boosters for anyone 12 or older, considering them outdated. NBC15 has reached out to Dane County health officials and state health officials on guidance for those who have recently received a booster or who were supposed to have an appointment before the updated boosters were approved.

