Wisconsin’s new COVID-19 case average falls below 1,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average number of COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin retreated below 1,000 per day on Wednesday, marking the first time in more than four months that figure sat in the triple-digits.

The latest Dept. of Health Services update puts the state’s seven-day rolling-average of new, confirmed cases at 944 per day over the preceding week. The milestone report continues a downward trend that began in late July, accelerated in the past couple of weeks, and has left the average sitting just above the summertime peak.

On July 26, the state hit 1,805 cases per day, on average, and began the downward slide that has continued unabated, save for a brief hiccup in mid-August. Over the next four weeks, that figure fell by approximately 250 cases per day, settling at 1,453 cases per day on Aug. 23, DHS figures showed. The two weeks since then have seen a much sharper decline, with more than 500 cases per day slashed off that total.

The reported seven-day average drop was especially sharp over the past couple days as the result of Labor Day stretching the normally depressed weekend numbers for an extra day. While the three-day weekend may have left the rolling average relatively depressed, the 1,013 new cases reported on Wednesday still sits among the lowest single, weekday total in recent months.

New confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average, on Sept. 7, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

Wisconsin’s recent positive trends echo the worldwide trajectory. New coronavirus cases around the world dropped about 12% last week, the World Health Organization’s latest weekly review found. The U.N. health agency reported that there were just under 4.2 million new infections last week and about 13,700 deaths - a 5% drop.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, noted that the virus has not yet settled into a seasonal pattern and that its continued evolution will require constant surveillance and possible tweaks to diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.

Scientists warn the coronavirus will linger far into the future, partly because it is getting better and better at getting around immunity from vaccination and past infection. Experts point to emerging research that suggests the latest omicron variant gaining ground in the U.S. — BA.4.6, which was responsible for around 8% of new U.S. infections last week — appears to be even better at evading the immune system than the dominant BA.5.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.