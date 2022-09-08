$5 million in Fast Forward Grants now available for employers to apply

(NBC15)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Up to $5 million in funding is available for businesses who are hoping to be able to train new workers and are looking for grants to create a new training program.

The Department of Workforce Development is awarding grantees anywhere from $5,000 to $400,000 for employers who demonstrate a need for skilled workers, specifically those that are at the local and regional level.

The goal of these grants is to encourage the development of fresh solutions at local levels in order to meet workforce needs and increase the economic capacity of the area’s residents.

Eligible applicants include the following:

  • Public agencies.
  • Private organizations in all industry sectors.
  • Coalitions or partnerships of entities under the auspices of a public agency or a private organization.
  • Tribal governing bodies of a federally recognized tribe or band of Native Americans, or an organization appointed by the tribal governing body.

The deadline to apply for this grant is by 3 p.m. CST Sept. 27.

More information about this program, and details on who is eligible to apply can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

Latest News

The Buffalo Bills and L.A. Rams will face off to open the NFL season, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
NBC to stream Thursday’s NFL game - and all of Sunday Night Football too
Fifteen fire hydrants in Monona are getting a new look. The Madison Public Art Project recently...
Vibrant Hydrant Public Art Project in Monona
DNR: Know the differences between elk and white-tailed deer this hunting season
Two arrested after reported gunfire, chase in Sun Prairie