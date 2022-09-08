$5 million in Fast Forward Grants now available for employers to apply

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Up to $5 million in funding is available for businesses who are hoping to be able to train new workers and are looking for grants to create a new training program.

The Department of Workforce Development is awarding grantees anywhere from $5,000 to $400,000 for employers who demonstrate a need for skilled workers, specifically those that are at the local and regional level.

The goal of these grants is to encourage the development of fresh solutions at local levels in order to meet workforce needs and increase the economic capacity of the area’s residents.

Eligible applicants include the following:

Public agencies.

Private organizations in all industry sectors.

Coalitions or partnerships of entities under the auspices of a public agency or a private organization.

Tribal governing bodies of a federally recognized tribe or band of Native Americans, or an organization appointed by the tribal governing body.

The deadline to apply for this grant is by 3 p.m. CST Sept. 27.

More information about this program, and details on who is eligible to apply can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.