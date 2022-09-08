Alliant Energy Center to hold South Central Wisconsin job fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Job seekers across South Central Wisconsin are invited to attend a Madison job fair to connect with potential employers on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The fair, hosted by Madison Media Partners, will be held at the Alliant Energy Center. Madison Media Partners said the fair is one of the area’s largest and that it will host more than 120 employers from multiple industries, like health care, non-profits, tech, construction and retail. Companies that will be there include Trek, Kwik Trip and Journey Mental Health.

Employers have positions ranging from part-time to full-time and in-person to hybrid to online, Madison Media Partners said.

“We work with hundreds of local businesses every day across the Madison region, and there’s one consistent thread we hear across all of them: There’s an acute need for employees and talent in their organizations,” Madison Media Partners President Ross McDuffie said.

He said that hiring challenges in Madison are “persistent” no matter the state of the economy. Duffie said that there is more active job shopping for candidates.

“These seekers are looking for bigger, better opportunities and are more open to shopping in the job market,” McDuffie said.

The fair will be held from 2-6 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center and seekers can pre-register, though it isn’t required.

