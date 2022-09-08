Alliant Energy Center to hold South Central Wisconsin job fair

(Alliant Energy Center)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Job seekers across South Central Wisconsin are invited to attend a Madison job fair to connect with potential employers on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The fair, hosted by Madison Media Partners, will be held at the Alliant Energy Center. Madison Media Partners said the fair is one of the area’s largest and that it will host more than 120 employers from multiple industries, like health care, non-profits, tech, construction and retail. Companies that will be there include Trek, Kwik Trip and Journey Mental Health.

Employers have positions ranging from part-time to full-time and in-person to hybrid to online, Madison Media Partners said.

“We work with hundreds of local businesses every day across the Madison region, and there’s one consistent thread we hear across all of them: There’s an acute need for employees and talent in their organizations,” Madison Media Partners President Ross McDuffie said.

He said that hiring challenges in Madison are “persistent” no matter the state of the economy. Duffie said that there is more active job shopping for candidates.

“These seekers are looking for bigger, better opportunities and are more open to shopping in the job market,” McDuffie said.

The fair will be held from 2-6 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center and seekers can pre-register, though it isn’t required.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Dane County to fund fentanyl and opioid prevention
Dane County funds initiative for preventing fentanyl and opioid use
Over 20,000 people are expected to fill the halls of the Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall...
Thousands to fill Alliant Energy Center for return of Great Wisconsin Quilt Show
Since the pandemic, many people have shifted their career focus from earning a paycheck to...
Women at work: how to find career fulfillment
The new store will open next to UNTUCKit in October 2022.
Hilldale to welcome new store this fall