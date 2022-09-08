Casey’s collaborates with Busch Light for new beer cheese breakfast pizza

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a collaboration that’s sure to make Midwesterners everywhere wake up with a smile on their face, Casey’s is putting a special twist on its breakfast pizza.

To celebrate the 21st birthday of its breakfast pizza, Casey’s revealed that fans can enjoy a limited-availability pizza that includes Busch Light beer cheese.

The Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza features traditional Casey’s dough and is topped with a buttery, parmesan and cheddar beer cheese sauce, rounded out with beer flavors. The pie is then stuffed with staple breakfast ingredients like bacon, scrambled eggs and ham.

Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer Tom Brennan said they’re going all out for the 21st birthday of its breakfast pizza.

“Our guests have long started their days with a slice (or two) of our delicious handmade breakfast pizza, plus a fresh-brewed, bean-to-cup coffee, so we’re excited to give them a new twist this year as part of the celebration,” Brennan said.

Casey’s will host a tailgate at two college football games, Iowa vs Iowa State on Sept. 10 and Oklahoma vs Nebraska on Sept. 17, to host the Ultimate Tailgate Breakfast Pizza Birthday Bash.

