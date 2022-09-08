Clark County Sheriff’s Department asks for new info in 2020 horse shootings case

Generic photo of a horse.
Generic photo of a horse.(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone will come forward with new information about the shootings of three horses that happened in 2020.

The incidents occurred from June 17-25 of 2020 in the evening hours and are believed to be related. Investigators said animals were targeted from the roadway while in pastures on private property. Investigators said the horses had to be euthanized due to the extent of their injuries. Those injuries included broken bones and punctured lungs from the bullets. 

The first shooting happened on Basswood Ave in the township of Lynn. The second occurred on Granton Road, Township of Lynn. And the third happened on Meridian Avenue in the township of Grant.

Any information can be called into the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line 888-847-2576, Crime Stoppers of Clark County at 877-341-2416 or communicate your tip through the P3 application referencing the case number listed.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

The Madison Public Art Project commissioned the project in collaboration with the Monona Fire...
Monona fire hydrants repainted in new public art project
Extended Forecast
Rain Likely this Weekend
The Madison Public Art Project commissioned the project in collaboration with the Monona Fire...
Monona fire hydrants repainted in new public art project
John Birkelo participating in an Ironman race.
Local athlete has “no plans of stopping,” after finishing 31 Ironman races
Local athlete has “no plans of stopping,” after finishing 31 Ironman races
Local athlete has “no plans of stopping,” after finishing 31 Ironman races