Crawford Co. officials identify suspect in power tool, construction equipment thefts

Police Generic
Police Generic(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in Crawford County have identified a man suspected of stealing multiple items worth thousands of dollars and also trafficking methamphetamine over the course of the past several months.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office stated that the suspect, 27-year-old Jake Groom, faces up to 20 felony charges. This includes five charges of receiving/concealing stolen property, three counts of criminal damage to property and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

In a Facebook post, the agency said a victim reached out to its office on Sept. 2 regarding a stolen Bobcat skid-steer. The victim identified Groom as the suspect, the sheriff’s office noted.

Investigators said after learning this and finding out additional information, they received a warrant to search the suspect’s home. The suspect was not home at the time of the search.

Investigators found several stolen items, including a stolen Forest River R-Pod Camper from Vernon County, a trailer of construction equipment from Dane County, equipment from Juneau County and a vehicle from Juneau County. The sheriff’s office estimated items to be around $30,000 in total.

Officials also reported finding methamphetamine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and a 9 mm handgun.

The sheriff’s office collaborated with several law enforcement agencies throughout Wisconsin during the investigation, including Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department.

The sheriff’s office noted that the case is still under investigation and other people may also be charged. Anyone with information about this case should call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office or Crawford County Crime Stoppers.

