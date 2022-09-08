Dane County funds initiative for preventing fentanyl and opioid use

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County plans to provide over $700,000 for community organizations to decrease opioid-related overdose deaths.

According to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, 149 people died due to an opiate overdose in 2021. Parisi also said fentanyl related deaths increased by 70% since 2016 in Dane County.

The Harm Reduction and Prevention Act was revealed Thursday as part of the 2023 budget proposal, which will put $739,900 toward addressing the opiate and fentanyl crisis.

The African American Opioid Coalition will receive $100,000 to help reduce overdose deaths in the Black community.

“When a person knocks on the door at detox and the get turned around because of insurance the first thing they’re going to do is go get one more,” Recovery coach Jewel Adams said. “That one more might be the one that takes them out of here. We need more funds for those doors at detox to be open without insurance. We need for treatment beds to be open without insurance.”

OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center will use $115,000 to research how opioids directly impact queer individuals in Dane County and create a new position connecting LGBTQ+ people with county emergency services.

“There are a lot of people working on recovery issues that are in the LGBGTQ+ community and currently there isn’t a real good connection,” OutReach executive director Steve Starkey said. “That has to do with discrimination, oppression, people not feeling good about themselves, people not having good self-esteem and being isolated. So those are some things that our center works on all the time.”

Adams knows how crucial a connection to resources is because she is 18 years sober and living with an opioid addiction.

“I just want people to know that I made it and you can too,” she said. “Just knowing that I can make a call and say this sister needs help, or this brother needs help, and that money is there to help that person makes a big difference.”

Adams said more funding could help her organization work toward adding another building for more space and to help people like her.

Parisi said he will announce his entire 2023 budget on October 3.

