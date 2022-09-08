DHS discusses updated COVID-19 booster recommendations

As the fall season approaches, cold and flu concerns begin to rise.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the fall season approaches, cold and flu concerns begin to rise.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its COVID-19 booster recommendations, hoping to combat newer strains of the virus.

Approximately 65% of Wisconsin residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Only 35% of those people have gotten a booster shot. The DHS hopes the new bivalent vaccine increases the number of people boosted.

Officials say the new bivalent shot includes protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants.

The updated Pfizer booster is recommended for those 12 and older. The updated Moderna booster is recommended for those 18 and older.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the chief medical officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, explained how this booster is different from others.

“Vaccines work by triggering the immune system in a variety of ways, not just through antibodies,” Westergaard said. “So the modifications updating the COVID-19 boosters was to optimize the specificity of the antibodies for the circulating variants to hopefully be a much closer match.”

Westergaard said there isn’t much evidence yet to suggest how much more protection bivalent will provide.

“We will be able to answer that question as more data comes in,” Westergaard said. “I think the evidence that we do have says that this is a step forward and can optimize or strengthen the level of protection we have, even if it’s not a huge difference in comparison to the existing vaccines.”

While it’s not yet widely available, Public Health Madison Dane County says they hope to receive a shipment of bivalent doses within the next week.

“The updated boosters will be coming soon,” PHMDC communications coordinator Morgan Finke said. “As soon as we have more information, we’ll be sharing that in the coming days.”

For the latest on vaccine availability near you, you can go to vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Casey’s guests can enjoy its handmade breakfast pizza with a twist: Busch Light beer cheese sauce
Casey’s collaborates with Busch Light for new beer cheese breakfast pizza
Something to Smile About
Something to Smile About
During the pandemic the federal government allowed all students to get free school meals...
With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits
With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits
With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits