Enjoy the dry weather before the weekend rain

Some areas of dense fog this morning

Sunny & 80s next today & Friday

Weekend rain chances return

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Areas of dense fog have developed over parts of southern Wisconsin once again this morning. Not all of us are seeing the fog, but it is dense in some rural and low-lying areas. Be sure to use caution on the roads early this morning.

High pressure will keep us quiet both today and tomorrow, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to low 80s. Make the most of this weather while you can! Not only will we be cooler over the weekend, but most likely wet too!

Our next system will move out of the Central Plains and begin to approach Friday night. A key thing to note is how slowly this system will be moving, so once it arrives it will be here for a while. A big question is when exactly the rain will begin: right now that looks to be Saturday night for southern Wisconsin but that could change as the system evolves.

Sunday looks to be a wet one, with scattered showers through most of the day, with a few thunderstorms possible. Our severe threat will likely remain low as we won’t have much energy in the atmosphere to work with. The system will begin to move out on Monday, leaving behind a couple of inches of rain for most of the region.

