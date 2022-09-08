Experts explain why expired at-home COVID tests are still usable

Owner of Forward Pharmacy Matt Mabie says it is typical for the expiration date to start in a more conservative range for newly released products.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Experts say the demand for at-home COVID tests remains high, but some of the tests arriving at homes in the Madison area are showing up very near or already passed their expiration dates. Experts say the tests are still fine to use, despite the date on the box.

“If the expiration date on your self-test has passed, these tests are not expired as the food and drug administration has extended these dates by up to 12 months,” said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the Chief Medical Officer for the department’s Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “So, if your tests have an expiration date of July through November 2022, know that your tests are still reliable and good to use for an additional six months; many brands of self-tests had expiration dates that have safely been extended.”

Owner of Forward Pharmacy Matt Mabie says it is typical for the expiration date to start in a more conservative range for newly released products.

“Part of the issue was when they made them, they didn’t know the stability, and we even go through that with drugs, where they will put a really short expiration date on products that are really new because they just don’t know how long it’s going to last,” said Mabie. “Through testing, later on, they’ll find out it lasts longer, so they’ll extend the dates; the same thing happens with vaccines.”

Mabie says the demand for at-home tests remains high, as people use the tests for travel, ahead of a family trip, or to rule to COVID when cold-like symptoms arise. He says now, however, supply has seemed to catch up with demand.

Mabie says tests can be found at pharmacies or grocery stores in the area, with pharmacies billing insurance for the tests. Free tests are also available through DHS on the Say Yes! To COVID Test website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Casey’s guests can enjoy its handmade breakfast pizza with a twist: Busch Light beer cheese sauce
Casey’s collaborates with Busch Light for new beer cheese breakfast pizza
Something to Smile About
Something to Smile About
During the pandemic the federal government allowed all students to get free school meals...
With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits
With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits
With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits
The bi-valent booster aims to protect against the omicron variant.
DHS discusses updated COVID-19 booster recommendations