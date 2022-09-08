Federal officials decide on new names for 28 Wisconsin geographic features

FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks at the Cherokee Immersion School on Dec. 3, 2021,...
FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks at the Cherokee Immersion School on Dec. 3, 2021, in Tahlequah, Okla.(AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Federal officials have decided on the replacement names for over two dozen geographic features in Wisconsin that had a name considered derogatory to Indigenous people.

The U.S. Department of the Interior revealed Thursday that its Board on Geographic Names voted on the replacement names for almost 650 features across the nation, 28 of which are in Wisconsin.

The name changes will take place immediately for federal use.

U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order in November of 2021 declaring the term as derogatory and established a task force to work on removing the word from the names of federal geographic features and lands.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming,” Haaland said. “That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long.”

The task force received over 1,000 name recommendations during its public comment period and nearly 70 tribal governments consulted on name changes. Haaland thanked the task force for its efforts on the project.

“Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America,” Haaland said.

The list of counties in Wisconsin affected includes Waushara Co., where a lake will be renamed to Shikaakwa Lake.

A full list of the locations with their original names and their new name can be found here. The counties affected by the name changes are:

  • Marathon County
  • Wood County
  • Waushara County
  • Jackson County
  • Price County
  • St. Croix County
  • Bayfield County
  • Ashland County
  • Marinette County
  • Oconto County
  • Vilas County
  • Bayfield County
  • Door County
  • Langlade County
  • Lincoln County
  • Outagamie County
  • Jackson County
  • Sawyer County
  • Forest County
  • Menominee County

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Alliant Energy Center to hold South Central Wisconsin job fair
Thousands to fill Alliant Energy Center for return of Great Wisconsin Quilt Show
Town of Bristol fatal crash
Name released of Randolph man killed in Dane Co. crash
Schuster’s Farm opens September 17th for fall time fun and is open everyday through October 31st.
Schuster’s Farm corn maze focuses on increasing food access in Dane County