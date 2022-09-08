Hilldale to welcome new store this fall

The new store will open next to UNTUCKit in October 2022.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall.

J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since.

The brand has one other Wisconsin location in Whitefish Bay that opened last fall.

“We are thrilled to open our second location in Wisconsin in Hilldale and become a part of the local Madison community,” Kevin McLaughlin, Co-Founder and Creative Director, said.

The clothing line features a mix of quality silks, sporty cottons and cashmeres, along with more playful fabrics and prints as well.

J.McLaughlin customers can enjoy one-on-one in-store appointments, personal shopping and styling. According to a release from Hilldale, the company focuses on classic style, enduring quality and impeccable service.

