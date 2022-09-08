Name released of Randolph man killed in Dane Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the Randolph man who died in a single vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 151 earlier this week.

According to the Medical Examiner, Christopher Decker was pronounced dead at the scene and its initial examination confirmed he died as result of injuries sustained in the wreck.

Decker, 35, was heading south on U.S. Hwy. 151 early Monday morning when his truck struck a tree near in Co. Hwy. VV intersection, in the Town of Bristol, shortly after 3 a.m.

The highway was closed for nearly five hours after the crash.

The Medical Examiner’s Office added that the wreck remains under investigation by its office and the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

