NBC to stream Thursday’s NFL game - and all of Sunday Night Football too

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NFL season kicks off Thursday night right here on WMTV. But, if you can’t tune in, don’t worry. NBC Sports is offering live streaming coverage of Thursday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams.

In fact, all the games NBC is carrying this season (including next week’s Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears) will be available to stream on NBCSports.com and on Peacock. Here are the links:

There are a couple of caveats. Anyone who wants to watch on NBCSports.com will need to login through their cable provider, while those opening their Peacock apps will need to have a subscription to one of the service’s paid plans.

Thursday’s coverage of the Bills-Ram season opener begins at 6 p.m. with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. central time. Sunday Night Football will start at the same times, with the Week 1 matchup seeing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

Next Sunday, don’t forget, the Chicago Bears will make the journey north to the (not yet) Frozen Tundra to face the Packers in a primetime matchup that will be broadcast right here on WMTV-TV as well.

