Schuster’s Farm corn maze focuses on increasing food access in Dane County

Schuster’s Farm opens September 17th for fall time fun and is open everyday through October 31st.
Schuster's Farm opens September 17th for fall time fun and is open everyday through October 31st.
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - You can’t imagine a more beautiful thing. Schuster’s Farm has announced their annual corn maze design, which centers around “Feel good food for all.”

Schuster’s Farm is partnering with Little John’s Kitchens to help raise awareness about decreasing food excess and increasing food access in Dane County.

Opening weekend at Schuster’s Farm is Sept 17 and 18. During their opening weekend, every $1 from general admission tickets will be donated to Little John’s.

The funds will be used to establish their new facility in Verona.

The corn maze will feature food access trivia all season long, along with raising additional funds for Little John’s.

Little John’s is a community kitchen, where they produce up to 15,000 meals a week for senior centers, childcare centers, schools, and shelters.

