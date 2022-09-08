Sept. 8 marks 47 years since murdered Sturgeon Bay woman’s disappearance

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 47 years since a murdered Sturgeon Bay woman disappeared from her home.

Carol Jean Pierce was last seen on Sept. 8, 1975, at her home in Sturgeon Bay. Her body has never been located.

In August, Pierce’s husband, Richard, was sentenced to life in prison for Carol Jean’s murder.

The case was cold for decades until 2018 when the Wisconsin Cold Case Review Team concluded there was enough to show Richard Pierce was set to gain from Carol Jean’s disappearance.

A criminal complaint states Richard Pierce had “gained numerous things based on Carol Jean’s disappearance, which included a pension unencumbered by a wife; most of the important belongings of their marriage; land and a home in Michigan; a new girlfriend weeks after Carol Jean’s disappearance, as well as the benefit of Carol Jean’s silence.”

Prosecutors believed Carol Jean’s body was hidden in Pierce’s Michigan home for years until Pierce removed it.

Investigators from Sturgeon Bay and Michigan then spent weeks searching Richard Pierce’s property in Cheboygan, Mich., looking for possible evidence related to Carol Jean’s disappearance.

Testimony at trial from a human remains dog handler indicated six times to the presence of human remains. Prosecutors said a significant amount of dirt was removed from a crawl space sometime between a search in 2008 and the search in 2018. However, Carol Jean’s remains were never located.

Pierce has maintained his innocence. Online court records show on Sept. 7, Pierce filed intent to pursue post-conviction relief, or appeal. That intent was filed one day before the anniversary of Carol Jean’s disappearance.

“She would have never run away or this disappearing act or sacrificed her own family on her own,” her son, Mark Clark, said at sentencing. “This was out of her character. She was a fighter. Mr. Pierce murdered her.”

