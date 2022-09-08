Summer-Like Through End Of Week

Well Above Normal Temperatures
Fog Chances
Fog Chances(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Areas Of Fog Tonight
  • Middle To Upper 80s Return
  • Wet Weekend Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Looking at mainly clear skies as we head through tonight. Areas of fog are expected to develop once again by early Thursday. Overnight lows dip into the upper 50s. Once the fog dissipates Thursday, mostly sunny skies remain with highs into the lower and middle 80s. Clear Thursday night and around 60 degrees with even more sunshine to end the workweek. Highs on Friday into the middle and upper 80s. Clouds will return late Friday night ahead of our next weathermaker.

This will be in the form of a cold front and developing low pressure system. The system has been slowing down over the past couple of days and this means a good chunk of Saturday may be dry with highs near 80. The low pressure system will become more cut-off by Sunday and this brings a prolonged period of showers and storms all the way into Monday.

While severe weather is not expected at this point, heavy rain could be. Over the three-day stretch, totals of 1-3 inches of rain are likely. Locally, there could be as much as four inches. This will bring much cooler temperatures into early next week with highs that are likely stuck into the upper 60s!

Nicer weather returns by the middle of the week with sunshine and seasonable highs into the lower and middle 70s.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Visibility under 1 mile in some locations
Foggy start to Wednesday
Dense fog advisory for the highlighted counties until 9 AM.
Foggy start to Wednesday
Sunny
Sunshine Through End Of Week
High pressure will be in control today but residual low-level moisture will lead to scattered...
Sunshine Returns for Much of the Week