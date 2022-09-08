Summer-Like Through End Of Week

Key Takeaways

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Looking at mainly clear skies as we head through tonight. Areas of fog are expected to develop once again by early Thursday. Overnight lows dip into the upper 50s. Once the fog dissipates Thursday, mostly sunny skies remain with highs into the lower and middle 80s. Clear Thursday night and around 60 degrees with even more sunshine to end the workweek. Highs on Friday into the middle and upper 80s. Clouds will return late Friday night ahead of our next weathermaker.

This will be in the form of a cold front and developing low pressure system. The system has been slowing down over the past couple of days and this means a good chunk of Saturday may be dry with highs near 80. The low pressure system will become more cut-off by Sunday and this brings a prolonged period of showers and storms all the way into Monday.

While severe weather is not expected at this point, heavy rain could be. Over the three-day stretch, totals of 1-3 inches of rain are likely. Locally, there could be as much as four inches. This will bring much cooler temperatures into early next week with highs that are likely stuck into the upper 60s!

Nicer weather returns by the middle of the week with sunshine and seasonable highs into the lower and middle 70s.

