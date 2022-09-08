Thousands to fill Alliant Energy Center for return of Great Wisconsin Quilt Show

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 20,000 people are expected to fill the halls of the Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall this week during the 18th Annual Great Wisconsin Quilt Show.

Quilts of all shapes, sizes, colors and patterns are being featured at the show, which was held virtually the past two years. In addition to enjoying the displays, attendees can participate in a quilt contest, attend educational workshops and partake in many shopping opportunities.

Quilters from all over the world attend the show and have been looking forward to it, according to Co-Manager Deanna Springer.

“The emotion is running high, and the excitement is in the air,” Springer said. “As soon as we open the doors at 9 a.m. this morning people were excited to be here and back together in-person after three years.”

The show will continue through Saturday. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The full event schedule can be found here: https://quiltshow.com/schedule/.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Town of Bristol fatal crash
Name released of Randolph man killed in Dane Co. crash
Schuster’s Farm opens September 17th for fall time fun and is open everyday through October 31st.
Schuster’s Farm corn maze focuses on increasing food access in Dane County
The Buffalo Bills and L.A. Rams will face off to open the NFL season, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
NBC to stream Thursday’s NFL game - and all of Sunday Night Football too
$5 million in Fast Forward Grants now available for employers to apply