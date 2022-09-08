Two arrested after reported gunfire, chase

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people linked to reports of gunfire in Sun Prairie were taken into custody Wednesday night following a brief chase.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Dept., the pair were seen driving away as officers responded to multiple calls about gunfire in the area near Park Circle and W. Main Street. Police chased the vehicle into the Village of Windsor where it ended up in a cornfield.

Both individuals took off on foot near Windsor Road and Portage Road and were soon rounded up, the police department reported.

The police department did not indicate if the two people were booked into the Dane Co. jail nor did it offer any other information about the reports of gunfire.

The police department’s statement noted the investigation is still in its initial stages.

