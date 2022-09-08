Women at work: how to find career fulfillment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since the pandemic, many people have shifted their career focus from earning a paycheck to finding fulfillment.

On Wednesday, BRAVA Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace sat down with NBC15 to talk all about women in business, and some of the advice she compiled in this issue of the magazine for career improvement.

Some of the themes of the feature include: how to make your viewpoint heard, leveraging a career move to your advantage, getting out of your comfort zone to thrive at work and how to make an overall great workplace for women.

For more in-depth advice about career fulfillment, check out the feature in the September/October issue of BRAVA Magazine either in print or online.

