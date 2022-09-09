4 fun, free events in Madison this weekend!

By Leigh Mills
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another busy weekend around the capitol city!

Rob Gard with Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to highlight four free events in the area.

Some highlights include: the final Madison night market of the season, the ArtWorking gallery’s opening night, a fall migration hike and birding tour and the 20th anniversary of IRONMAN Wisconsin 2022.

For more information about any of these upcoming events, and the latest updates on weekly events and activities happening in the Madison area, visit Destination Madison’s website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County Court on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Man accused in fatal Wisconsin parade attack withdraws plea
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
The Blanding’s turtle in May 2022, sporting a shell that is fully healed with pigment returning.
Blanding’s turtle to be released after 3 years in rehab at DCHS for burn injuries
UW Health East Madison Hospital
UW Health emergency room will be open during strike