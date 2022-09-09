4 fun, free events in Madison this weekend!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another busy weekend around the capitol city!

Rob Gard with Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to highlight four free events in the area.

Some highlights include: the final Madison night market of the season, the ArtWorking gallery’s opening night, a fall migration hike and birding tour and the 20th anniversary of IRONMAN Wisconsin 2022.

For more information about any of these upcoming events, and the latest updates on weekly events and activities happening in the Madison area, visit Destination Madison’s website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.