Another rainy weekend ahead

Key Takeaways

Dry tonight through Saturday morning

Rain pushes in Saturday afternoon

Showers linger through Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Yet again, rain chances have arrived for the weekend. A very slow-moving system is making its way through the upper Midwest and will bring rain chances to southern Wisconsin on Saturday through Monday. We’ll remain dry overnight tonight but clouds will be building in.

Tomorrow morning should be dry as well, we’ll see rain chances increase through the afternoon and evening. I expect the Badger game tomorrow afternoon will start off dry, but a few showers could sneak in during the second half. Widespread rain will overspread the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, with scattered shower chances through the day on Sunday.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible over the weekend, but with cool temperatures, there won’t be much energy available for any storms to become strong. This system will begin to move out on Monday, but will likely linger just enough to give us a few additional showers.

Rainfall totals will likely be between 1-2 inches for most of southern Wisconsin, but isolated pockets of 3-4 inches are possible. Thankfully the soil will have plenty of time to soak up the rain as drier conditions take over through the rest of next week.

