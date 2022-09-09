Blanding’s turtle to be released after 3 years in rehab at DCHS for burn injuries

The Blanding’s turtle in May 2022, sporting a shell that is fully healed with pigment returning.
The Blanding’s turtle in May 2022, sporting a shell that is fully healed with pigment returning.(DHCS)
By Sam Matheny
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday will mark a very special day for a Blanding’s turtle as it prepares to make its way back into world after over three years in rehabilitation for burn wounds.

The special turtle survived multiple, severe injuries during a controlled prairie fire burn in August of 2019 and was brought to the Dane County Humane Society Wildlife Center.

At the time, officials found that much of the top of her shell was burnt and exposed. The examiners concluded that she may have survived more than one burn in her lifetime.

The Blanding’s turtle after it arrived at DCHS’s Wildlife Center in August 2019 with burn...
The Blanding’s turtle after it arrived at DCHS’s Wildlife Center in August 2019 with burn injuries.(Dane County Humane Society)

“Returning this turtle to the wild has been a team effort three years in the making,” said DCHS Wildlife Operations Supervisor Paige Pederson. “The staff, interns, volunteers, and veterinary team are ecstatic to see her released into her home territory.”

Despite her low chance for survival, UW-Madison veterinarians and DHCS’s Wildlife Center worked together to save the creature’s life. Wisconsin has a special concern for Blanding’s turtle species, DCHS explained.

The Blanding’s turtle in October 2020. The ruler measures change to monitor recovery.
The Blanding’s turtle in October 2020. The ruler measures change to monitor recovery.(Dane County Humane Society)

After three years of dedicated care, she’s finally ready to return to her native habitat.

DCHS Wildlife Center Staff and volunteers will bring the turtle to Milton on Saturday morning to release her.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

UW Health East Madison Hospital
UW Health emergency room will be open during strike
The memorial lists the names of eight troopers killed throughout the 83-year history of the...
New memorial honors Wisconsin State Patrol’s fallen heroes
MPD is strategizing how to reduce crime in each of its six districts
MPD: Madison gas station burglary attempt was the fifth one this week
The Madison Public Art Project commissioned the project in collaboration with the Monona Fire...
Monona fire hydrants repainted in new public art project