Blanding’s turtle to be released after 3 years in rehab at DCHS for burn injuries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday will mark a very special day for a Blanding’s turtle as it prepares to make its way back into world after over three years in rehabilitation for burn wounds.

The special turtle survived multiple, severe injuries during a controlled prairie fire burn in August of 2019 and was brought to the Dane County Humane Society Wildlife Center.

At the time, officials found that much of the top of her shell was burnt and exposed. The examiners concluded that she may have survived more than one burn in her lifetime.

The Blanding’s turtle after it arrived at DCHS’s Wildlife Center in August 2019 with burn injuries. (Dane County Humane Society)

“Returning this turtle to the wild has been a team effort three years in the making,” said DCHS Wildlife Operations Supervisor Paige Pederson. “The staff, interns, volunteers, and veterinary team are ecstatic to see her released into her home territory.”

Despite her low chance for survival, UW-Madison veterinarians and DHCS’s Wildlife Center worked together to save the creature’s life. Wisconsin has a special concern for Blanding’s turtle species, DCHS explained.

The Blanding’s turtle in October 2020. The ruler measures change to monitor recovery. (Dane County Humane Society)

After three years of dedicated care, she’s finally ready to return to her native habitat.

DCHS Wildlife Center Staff and volunteers will bring the turtle to Milton on Saturday morning to release her.

