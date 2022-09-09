A British transplant to Wisconsin shares her reaction to the passing of the Queen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II has drawn to a close; the Queen passed at the age of 96 on Thursday morning, according to a report from the Royal Family. For a Wisconsin woman, it was an emotion-filled day.

“Even though I was expecting it, I was really shocked and saddened, and I was on my knees planting seeds and I said a prayer for the queen right there and then,” said Jacqui Sakowski.

Sakowski moved from Leicestershire, England, in 1998 to Barneveld, Wisconsin. She was in her garden when she heard the news.

“I got up this morning, and there was news on the BBC that all the royal family was gathering at Balmoral,” said Sakowski. “I plant onions to grow in the winter and I had a thousand seeds that were begging for some soil.”

She says the relationship with the Royal Family is one that is always present, having them a part of your life without being in your life. She says the Queen’s grace and leadership through wars, the pandemic, and spanning 14 U.S. Presidents, endeared her to the people of Britain and many around the world.

She says her parents shared a special moment in history with the Queen. Laters marking a shared wedding anniversary.

“The queen was married in 1947, two years after the Second World War, as were my parents, so one of the things that was beautiful is the Queen decided in 1997, that she was going to invite all the people that got married the same year that she did to a garden party,” said Sakowski. “Well it turned out that was far too many people, so she settled for the first 30,000 people for the garden party, but she contacted all the people who applied.”

But it was just the first of two letters.

“Then 10 years later, when it was my parent’s diamond wedding anniversary, my sister wrote to Buckingham Palace to send my parents a congratulation message,” said Sakowski. “And there’s the congratulation message that she sent, and when my mother passed away last year, and my siblings offered to send it to me I was very grateful to have it, and today I’m extra grateful.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.