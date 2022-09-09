Columbus man arrested after fleeing traffic stop

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after fleeing a traffic stop in Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said.

A sheriff’s deputy pulled over the Columbus man for speeding around 2 p.m. on Madison Road in the town of Beaver Dam. Officials said that the driver then drove away from the traffic stop, going through the city of Beaver Dam onto US Highway 151 northbound.

The man was allegedly driving faster than 90 mph, according to the sheriff’s department.

A sheriff’s office lieutenant eventually stopped the man after deploying road spikes. A dog escaped from the man’s vehicle during the incident but was later caught and returned to its owner, the agency stated.

The northbound lanes of US Highway 151 were closed south of State Highway 33 until the man was arrested. The Columbus man was taken into custody for felony fleeing and a felony OWI offense without further incident.

