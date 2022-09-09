Columbus man arrested after fleeing traffic stop

Police Generic
Police Generic(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after fleeing a traffic stop in Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said.

A sheriff’s deputy pulled over the Columbus man for speeding around 2 p.m. on Madison Road in the town of Beaver Dam. Officials said that the driver then drove away from the traffic stop, going through the city of Beaver Dam onto US Highway 151 northbound.

The man was allegedly driving faster than 90 mph, according to the sheriff’s department.

A sheriff’s office lieutenant eventually stopped the man after deploying road spikes. A dog escaped from the man’s vehicle during the incident but was later caught and returned to its owner, the agency stated.

The northbound lanes of US Highway 151 were closed south of State Highway 33 until the man was arrested. The Columbus man was taken into custody for felony fleeing and a felony OWI offense without further incident.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Dr. Wistrom’s hair is prepared for donation
Mercyhealth doctor donates hair to charity
drive safe vision zero network
Speed limit on section of Old Sauk Road to drop Monday
scam
DATCP warns of Facebook message phishing scams
Rob Gard with Destination Madison previews four events happening around town.
4 fun, free events in Madison this weekend!