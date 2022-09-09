Culver’s cofounder pledges $1M to mental health services in South Central Wisconsin

UnityPoint Health – Meriter.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Culver’s co-founder Lea Culver and her three daughters are giving $1 million to expand mental health treatment at UnityPoint Health — Meriter.

The money pledged by Culver on Friday will go towards expanding Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (CAP) at UnityPoint Health — Meriter to improve mental health services in South Central Wisconsin. Unity Point Health said the donation comes at a time of unprecedented demand and need for these services.

“It is heartbreaking knowing there are so many vulnerable children in crisis. The need for compassionate mental health care for children and their families is critical, and we must all do what we can to help,” Dr. Katie Schmitt, Medical Director for CAP said.

According to Meriter, the money from Culver will expand the CAP program to include a family support group, the creation of a four-hour day treatment plan, emergency family resources and patient activity scholarships as well as two years of costs for ongoing holistic therapy programs.

“This incredible gift will help us expand our creative and evidence-based treatment options to meet kiddos where they are on their personal journey to health and wellness,” Dr. Schmitt said.

CAP officials say the money will also help providers care for kids returning to the classroom that are suffering from the upheaval that COVID-19 brought on schools.

The pledge is the largest CAP has ever received, and those interested in adding to it can visit unitypoint.org/make-a-gift

