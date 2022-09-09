Madison Night Market holds final evening for the season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The final Madison Night Market was held Thursday evening.

It took place from 4 to 8 p.m. along State Street and Gilman Street.

The market celebrates Madison’s creative culture.

There were plenty of options for food, shopping and entertainment.

More than 50 local businesses participated along with over 90 local vendors.

