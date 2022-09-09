Madison Night Market holds final evening for the season

Madison night market
Madison night market(NBC15)
By Tyler Peters
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The final Madison Night Market was held Thursday evening.

It took place from 4 to 8 p.m. along State Street and Gilman Street.

The market celebrates Madison’s creative culture.

There were plenty of options for food, shopping and entertainment.

More than 50 local businesses participated along with over 90 local vendors.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

John Birkelo participating in an Ironman race.
Local athlete has “no plans of stopping,” after finishing 31 Ironman races
Local athlete has “no plans of stopping,” after finishing 31 Ironman races
Local athlete has “no plans of stopping,” after finishing 31 Ironman races
Rainbow ribbon cutting
City officials unveil Madison’s first rainbow street crossing
You might find yourself walking across a rainbow the next time you’re in downtown Madison.
City officials unveil Madison’s first rainbow street crossing