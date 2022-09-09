Mercyhealth doctor donates hair to charity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In addition to providing medical care during a global pandemic, one Mercyhealth doctor continues to give, this time in the form of hair.

Dr. Christopher Wistrom, emergency medicine doctor and EMS Medical Director at Mercyhealth, said he had gone without a haircut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, I avoided haircuts as a way of protecting my hairdressers, my family, my patients and myself,” said Dr. Wistrom.

What began as a way of protecting himself and those around him turned into so much more when, in April, his father-in-law died from lung cancer. This spurred Dr. Wistrom to eventually cut his hair and donate it to Locks of Love.

“I measured it on Saturday and it was a full 12 inches plus,” said Dr. Wistrom. “I called around and Great Clips by Target in Janesville had an opening.”

Upon learning of the reason for Dr. Wistrom’s haircut, Great Clips informed him that if the hair is donated to Locks of Love, then the haircut is free.

Dr. Wistrom after his hair donation (Mercyhealth)

