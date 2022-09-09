Monona fire hydrants repainted in new public art project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fifteen fire hydrants in Monona are getting a new look. The Madison Public Art Project recently commissioned the Vibrant Hydrant project.

Featured artists redesigned local fire hydrants to include colorful designs and spark inspiration for people who live in the area.

Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen says sharing the art with the public is one way to honor the anniversary of 9/11.

“This is a project that helps us reflect and visualize the hope and change that have occurred since that day,” said McMullen.

The project will have an official unveiling on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Monona Fire Department.

The Madison Public Art Project is a nonprofit arts organization. Members say for the Vibrant Hydrant project, priority was given to artists who have been historically underrepresented in a call for hart.

President of the Madison Public Art Project, Jillian Talarczyk, says she hopes this project can bring the community together on an important day.

“Art can offer a path to expression when words are sometimes difficult to find. It is our hope that these colorful hydrants will uplift someone’s day,” said Talarczyk. “It is important that we never forget and this is a step together toward a more inclusive and peaceful world.”

If you’re interested in attending the public art unveiling of the parade of hydrants, the event starts at 1 p.m. at 5211 Schluter Road in Monona.

For more information on the Madison Art Project, visit their Facebook page.

