MPD: Madison gas station burglary attempt was the fifth one this week

MPD is strategizing how to reduce crime in each of its six districts
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department noted a spate of burglaries and attempted burglaries at convenience stores in the city continued Friday morning when officers responded to a fifth location in recent days.

In its report, MPD stated an alarm went off at a Mobil station shortly after 4 a.m. and responding officers found the glass in one of the building’s windows had been broken.

Investigators worked with employees to determine that nothing had been taken and no one had entered the store, which is located in the 600 block of Cottage Grove Road.

On Wednesday, MPD reported four overnight break-ins at convenience stores across the city. In its latest update, the police department added its Burglary Crimes Unit continues investigating those burglaries and investigators are reviewing the digital and physical evidence.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

