Negotiations being finalized for new grocery store on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The final details for putting in a new full-service grocery store on Madison’s south side are getting squared away Thursday.

Negotiations between the City of Madison and Kristie Maurer of Maurer’s Urban Market are being finalized to put a 24,0000-foot-store in at 815 Cedar Street.

Maurer said the store will feature everyday grocery essentials, along with fresh produce, meat and seafood and a deli/bakery.

“I am thrilled to be working on this project,” Maurer said. “This has been a dream of mine and I could not be more excited to be opening my first grocery store in my hometown.”

A redevelopment agreement was signed in May of 2021 to rebuild the former Truman Olson Army Reserve Center. The new project is under construction and will include both the grocery store and 150 units of affordable housing.

The new business will replace a Pick ‘n Save, which will soon close its doors. The City said that it expects the new grocery store to open before the closure of Pick ‘n Save.

The City of Madison will buy the grocery store condominium space from Rule Enterprises and its partner Movin’ Out, who are part of the development agreement. The next step would be entering into a lease with the new grocery store to operate that space in the newly constructed condominium.

The entire process is set to be finished by the end of this year, city officials added.

