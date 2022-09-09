One More Sunny & Warm Day

Key Takeaways

Mostly Sunny Friday

Unseasonably Warm Through Saturday

Stormy Weekend Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The beautiful stretch of weather continues for at least one more day. Make some plans to get outside as big changes are expected for the upcoming weekend. Clear skies tonight with lows into the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies again on Friday. Highs will be warm and into the lower to middle 80s. A few clouds return Friday night with lows around 60.

A cold front approaches Saturday with increasing clouds during the morning hours. Scattered showers will develop through the afternoon and evening with highs into the upper 70s. A low pressure moves in Saturday night with more widespread shower and storm activity. This low pressure becomes cut-off and staggant for Sunday and Monday. This will lead to periods of storms during this period and much cooler temperatures with highs into the 60s. Scattered showers possible even into Tuesday.

While severe weather isn’t anticipated, copious amounts of rain are. Rain amounts from Saturday-Tuesday will be in the 1–4-inch range with locally higher totals possible. Things will clear out late Tuesday with nicer conditions for the middle of the week.

