One More Sunny & Warm Day

Stormy Pattern For The Weekend
Storm Threat
Storm Threat(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Mostly Sunny Friday
  • Unseasonably Warm Through Saturday
  • Stormy Weekend Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The beautiful stretch of weather continues for at least one more day. Make some plans to get outside as big changes are expected for the upcoming weekend. Clear skies tonight with lows into the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies again on Friday. Highs will be warm and into the lower to middle 80s. A few clouds return Friday night with lows around 60.

A cold front approaches Saturday with increasing clouds during the morning hours. Scattered showers will develop through the afternoon and evening with highs into the upper 70s. A low pressure moves in Saturday night with more widespread shower and storm activity. This low pressure becomes cut-off and staggant for Sunday and Monday. This will lead to periods of storms during this period and much cooler temperatures with highs into the 60s. Scattered showers possible even into Tuesday.

While severe weather isn’t anticipated, copious amounts of rain are. Rain amounts from Saturday-Tuesday will be in the 1–4-inch range with locally higher totals possible. Things will clear out late Tuesday with nicer conditions for the middle of the week.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Tracking showers for the upcoming weekend.
Enjoy the dry weather before the weekend rain
Fog Chances
Summer-Like Through End Of Week
Visibility under 1 mile in some locations
Foggy start to Wednesday
Dense fog advisory for the highlighted counties until 9 AM.
Foggy start to Wednesday