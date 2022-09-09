Rain Likely this Weekend

Sunny and warm today
Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Sunshine and above-average temperatures today
  • Rain Developing Saturday
  • Cooler weekend temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift off to the east today but will still bring mostly sunny skies for today. Highs will be on the warm side with readings expected middle 80s. A few clouds return tonight with lows around 60.

A cold front will approach Saturday with increasing clouds during the morning hours. Scattered showers will develop through the afternoon and evening with highs into the upper 70s. A low pressure moves in Saturday night with more widespread shower and storm activity. This low pressure becomes cut-off and stagnant for Sunday and Monday. This will lead to periods of storms during this period and much cooler temperatures with highs into the 60s. Sunshine will return for Tuesday.

While severe weather isn’t anticipated, copious amounts of rain are. Rain amounts from Saturday-Tuesday will be in the 1–4-inch range with locally higher totals possible. Things will clear out late Tuesday with nicer conditions for the middle of the week.

