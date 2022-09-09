Sky Carp Fly High

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Sky Carp set an all-time franchise record for attendance this past season.

“There are members of this community that just showed up and showed out,” said Zach Brockman, President of the Beloit Sky Carp.

The Sky Carp set a single season attendance record of 102,794 fans this year at ABC Supply Stadium in downtown Beloit.

“They said yeah, let’s go check this out. We just picked up momentum with every homestand,” added Brockman.

From the talent on the field to the talent within the organization, it took a lot of people to bring a lot of people into the ballpark.

Brockman went on to say, “If you came to any of our games in the last two months of the season people were just blown away by how we do business, the experience we can create for people here, and how we are using different ways to use the park, too.”

Rest assured, the Sky Carp organization is already looking forward to breaking the record next season.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.