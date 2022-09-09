Speed limit on section of Old Sauk Road to drop Monday

drive safe vision zero network(City of Madison)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an effort to make roads safer, Madison will continue reducing speed limits through the Vision Zero initiative.

On Monday, September 12, the speed limit on the section of Old Sauk Road from Westfield Road to the Beltline will be reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph. Research by the city shows that the speed reduction will not significantly impact travel times.

The city points out that this speed reduction can make a difference between a serious and minor crash. Old Sauk Road serves as a common access road for neighborhoods near the Beltline and is a popular route to shops and restaurants.

According to city statistics, the total number of citywide crashes for the first half of 2022 are down 5%. Traffic fatalities and serious injuries from crashes are down 29%.

Two more speed limit reductions scheduled for 2022 include:

  • Portage Road
    • East Washington Avenue to Hanson Road (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph)
  • Segoe Road
    • University Avenue to Odana Road (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph)

The city will place temporary digital signboards in the area before permanent signs are replaced to remind drivers of the speed limit reductions.

More information about the Vision Zero initiative can be found on the city’s website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

