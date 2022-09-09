Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stoughton Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects that allegedly participated in a theft from a Walmart on Wednesday.

Officials are searching for a man with the number 96 tattooed on his neck and woman with blonde hair and glasses who were seen at the Walmart on the 2600 block of STH 138.

The man was pictured wearing a dark colored long sleeve shirt and pants, as well as a white cap. The woman was seen wearing a light blue hoodie, dark pants and athletic slide-on sandals.

The two suspects left the Walmart after the alleged theft around 3:30 p.m. in a black Honda Civic with rust and no rear plate, according to Stoughton PD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Thurston at athurston@ci.stoughton.wi.us or call 608-873-3374.

