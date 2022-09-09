UW officials report, denounce anti-Semitic sidewalk chalk messages on campus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison officials are denouncing several anti-Semitic sidewalk chalk messages found during the first day of classes, which they say targeted Jewish student groups.

In a statement Thursday, officials confirmed several incidents of sidewalk chalk across campus labeling Jewish student groups as “racist,” “genocidal” and “having blood on their hands.”

Vice Chancellor Lori Reesor and Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer LaVar J. Charleston apologized to Jewish students and others who were affected by the anti-Semitic sentiments.

“We are sorry for the impact this had on your first day of class at UW. We truly strive to create a campus where every student feels they belong, and this kind of messaging harms that goal and aspiration,” the statement reads.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin also condemned the messages, saying she was “tremendously disappointed.”

“#Badgers, it’s critical that we be a place where we robustly engage in discussion about ideas, but it’s equally critical that we refrain from targeting each other based on identity,” she said.

I’m tremendously disappointed to learn about antisemitic chalk messages on campus yesterday on our first day of classes. — Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin (@uwchancellor) September 8, 2022

UW-Madison officials continued, saying that although it isn’t their place to respond after every incident on campus, this marks an opportunity to promote open and inclusive dialogue in the classroom.

“Here at UW, we believe in sifting and winnowing and a robust commitment to free speech. That can be difficult and uncomfortable at times,” they said, “just because something isn’t prohibited doesn’t make it a good idea. Our expectation is that we engage across differences and discuss varying views and ideas with civility and respect and that did not happen here.”

The statement closed with a “call for civility and kindness while at the same time, embracing vigorous, honest debate.”

This is not the first report of anti-Semitic hate speech on UW-Madison’s campus. Just earlier this year in March, multiple incidents were reported by students.

Anyone who sees or experiences such activity is urged to report it as soon as they can at go.wisc.edu/reporthateandbias. Support is also available by calling:

