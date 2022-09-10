Athletic collective new model of NIL, mentorship support for Wisconsin athletes

Athletic collective new model of NIL, mentorship support for Wisconsin athletes
Athletic collective new model of NIL, mentorship support for Wisconsin athletes(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene and Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new collective formed on behalf of Wisconsin Badgers athlete provided information Thursday for how student athletes can maximize their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.

The Varsity Collective is the first and only donor- and alumni-led NIL collective. The group explained how athletes can make the most of their experiences and learn life lessons for beyond their athletic careers.

“It’s something that I really wish would have been around when I was a student athlete,” said Joe Thomas, former UW football standout.

Thomas was joined by several other speakers, including former Wisconsin soccer player Lauren Cochlin and UW Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Ted Kellner.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Lake Mills band
Lodi edges out Turner in Week 4 of Friday Football Blitz
FILE - Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage gestures to the crowd during the second half of the...
Confident Packers defense ready for difficult early test
John Birkelo participating in an Ironman race.
Middleton athlete has “no plans of stopping,” after finishing 31 Ironman races
Milwaukee Brewers' Freddy Peralta is taken out of the game during the third inning of game 2 of...
Brewers’ Peralta leaves start early due to shoulder fatigue