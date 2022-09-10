Athletic collective new model of NIL, mentorship support for Wisconsin athletes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new collective formed on behalf of Wisconsin Badgers athlete provided information Thursday for how student athletes can maximize their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.

The Varsity Collective is the first and only donor- and alumni-led NIL collective. The group explained how athletes can make the most of their experiences and learn life lessons for beyond their athletic careers.

“It’s something that I really wish would have been around when I was a student athlete,” said Joe Thomas, former UW football standout.

Thomas was joined by several other speakers, including former Wisconsin soccer player Lauren Cochlin and UW Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Ted Kellner.

