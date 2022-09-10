MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!

Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus’ Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25.

Live music will feature polka, rock, country and blues in downtown New Glarus.

The Oktoberfest King and Queen will be chosen and crowned Thursday night. Chamber Bucks prize, free beer and bragging rights will be awarded to the people with the best dirndl and lederhosen outfits.

The traditional ceremonial tapping of the Staghorn Octoberfest wooden keg will be held on both Friday at Saturday nights at 7 p.m. The tapping is hosted by New Glarus Brewing Company.

New Glarus is famous for its traditional Swiss alpine architecture, downtown area and variety of restaurants.

You can find more information about Oktoberfest 2022 here.

