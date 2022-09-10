Columbia County opens handgun shooting range to public

Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the...
Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public.(SMSGT DON SUTHERLAND)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that updates and repairs are now complete at the Columbia County Shooting Range.

Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public.

The repairs on the range started earlier this summer after heavy rains caused mudslides, leading to damage at the range.

The newly reopened shooting range now features:

  • 100 and 50-yard rifle ranges
  • 50-yard shotgun patterning range
  • Increased sound mitigation
  • Handgun range with bullet-catcher
  • Updated shooting benches in both rifle ranges

The Columbia County Shooting Range is located at W6273 King Road in Poynette.

More information on Wisconsin’s public shooting ranges can be found on the DNR’s website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Sanford gets life with no parole in killings at UW Arboretum

Latest News

Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo...
Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Wisconsin ahead 14-7 at halftime against Washington State
No one was injured in the incident, according to MPD.
MPD: Occupied business struck during shots fired incident
Sirens generic
Middleton man arrested for alleged fourth felony OWI