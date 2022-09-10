Columbia County opens handgun shooting range to public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that updates and repairs are now complete at the Columbia County Shooting Range.

Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public.

The repairs on the range started earlier this summer after heavy rains caused mudslides, leading to damage at the range.

The newly reopened shooting range now features:

100 and 50-yard rifle ranges

50-yard shotgun patterning range

Increased sound mitigation

Handgun range with bullet-catcher

Updated shooting benches in both rifle ranges

The Columbia County Shooting Range is located at W6273 King Road in Poynette.

More information on Wisconsin’s public shooting ranges can be found on the DNR’s website.

