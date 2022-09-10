Get ready for some cool & wet weather

Rain lasts Saturday through Monday
1-3 inches of rain expected through Monday, with isolated higher totals possible.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Key Takeaways

  • Rain pushes into the region this evening
  • Scattered showers through the day Sunday
  • Rain lingers into Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The rain that we’ve been tracking all week is right on our doorstep, and will be moving into the region later today. There is some good news though! It looks like the bulk of the rain will hold off until after 5 pm, so the Badger game this afternoon should be in the clear! A stray shower or two could sneak in on the leading edge of the cold front earlier in the day, but most of us will see dry conditions.

Rain will become more widespread overnight tonight, and the second half of the weekend is looking soggy. Expect scattered showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder through the day on Sunday, with cool temperatures in the 60s. This weather-maker will finally begin to move out on Monday, but will likely still produce a few showers during the morning and afternoon.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Rainfall totals are still expected to be between 1-3 inches for the majority of the region, with a few pockets of over 3 inches possible. Since we’ll receive this rain over the span of about 72 hours, flooding isn’t a major concern, especially in light of the dry conditions we’ve had over the past week. However, that’s something we’ll keep an eye on.

Temperatures will climb out of the 60s and warm closer to our seasonal average later in the work week. Skies will clear and we’ll remain dry.

