Incoming weather conditions have Madison event coordinators planning to adapt

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather ahead might cause some delays to weekend activities: from dog walks to athletes competing, there could be some changes.

Through the summer’s heat or winter’s frost athletes compete year-round. The Ironman race director Ryan Richards says he is preparing to adjust to the weather.

“It’s been something we’ve been talking about now for a few days since we’ve seen that long range forecast. We do have lightning protocols and we can, delay the race, if necessary,” Richards said. “If it’s due to lightning, but if it’s just rain the race will go on.”

In hopes there is no rain the schedule will run like normal. “We’ll start at 7:00 a.m. with a 1.2 mile swim, followed by a 56 mile bike, followed by a 13.1 running race--half marathon in and around the Monona terrace is our is our home headquarters,” Richards said.

Some events might beat the rain by starting and ending early. The Wisconsin academy for graduate service dogs says they will host a dog walk to help people with disabilities. Executive Director of WAGS Aaron Backer says that they will have the walk no matter the circumstances.

“We usually register people starting at 10. We get walking by 11:00 a.m. It’s a dog walk so people can bring their dogs,” said Backer. “We have our WAGS dogs and training there and some of our clients that have our service dogs come.”

The WAGS event is an annual event, and they usually walk about a mile to give people the rest of their evening.

“So our event is rain or shine. We do encourage people to come even if it’s raining a little bit. Because we can still get together for lunch and meet the dogs and have a little bit of fun,” said Backer.

