Lifelong Rock Co. suicide prevention volunteer spreads awareness of 988 hotline

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, a lifelong self-harm awareness volunteer out of Rock County reflects on advocacy before “911″ was around and why the current “988″ hotline is a big step forward.

Tony Farrell volunteers as the director of the Rock County Suicide Prevention Network. He has spent 52 years volunteering to inform people about available mental health services locally and nationally.

“One tragedy is one too many,” Farrell said. “It’s a loss of a person but also those that are left behind. Whether it’s a relative, friend, colleague at work or any associate they are all hurting because of that tragedy.”

Before the national hotline was around, Farrell was connecting Rock County residents to crisis resources. His work now is about spreading the word that professionals are a short dial away.

“I’m so grateful that somebody made that call and they cared so they reached out to see how we can solve this problem,” he said.

Farrell spends his free time presenting self-harm warning signs and resources available at schools, businesses and wherever the Rock County Medical Examiner and Health Departments recommends he visit.

Farrell understands tragedy. He said at 11 years old, he witnessed a friend take their own life. Later in life, he also lost a family member to death by suicide.

“I’ll certainly never forget any of those because it’s a trauma that stays with you your whole life,” Farrell said.

He learned to live with the pain through volunteering and helping others.

“Alright I suffered this tragedy; how can I help someone else that maybe suffered a similar tragedy?” he said. “I’m so grateful that somebody made that call and they cared so they reached out to see how we can solve this problem.”

Rock County residents experiencing thoughts of suicide can call the 24 hour hotline 608-757-5025 to reach the Rock County Crisis Line.

The National Suicide Hotline can be dialed at anytime at 988.

