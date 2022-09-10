Lodi edges out Turner in Week 4 of Friday Football Blitz

Week 3 is in the books!
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Week 4 Scores
Click here to share your pics and video

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s game of the week brought NBC15 Sports to see Lodi take on Beloit Turner.

Week 4 marked another week with two undefeated teams, at least at the start of the night, facing off against each other.

Coaches from both teams said they knew they were in a dog fight when facing each other.

“They have a lot of speed team on their team, they have a lot of talented kids and obviously they’re 3-0 for a reason,” said Lodi Head Coach Dave Puls. “We are expecting a battle, we don’t know what they’re going to come out with against us. They have shown a lot of of different offenses over the last 3 games. So we’re trying to prepare for a lot of different things.”

“They’re a name in our division, throughout the state that have had a lot of success,” said Beloit Turner head coach Derek Diehl. “They are well coached. The kids work hard on the field, you can see that from game film.”

In the end, Lodi edged out Turner, winning 37-36.

Last week’s Game of the Week took NBC15 Sports to watch Lake Mills face off against Edgewood.

